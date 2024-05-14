A police officer who was stabbed while trying to arrest a double murderer while off-duty will receive a bravery medal from the King.

PC Steven Denniss was out walking his two police dogs when he spotted wanted killer Daniel Boulton and attempted to apprehend him.

The Lincolnshire police officer was kicked, punched and stabbed in the leg as he tried to detain Boulton. He managed to call for back-up and Boulton was arrested.

The 30-year-old had gone on the run after stabbing to death his ex-partner Bethany Vincent and her nine year old son Darren Henson.

Daniel Boulton Credit: Lincolnshire Police

He had travelled 28 miles (45km) on foot from Skegness to Louth to carry out the brutal killing.

Boulton was jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years for the murders in May 2021.

PC Denniss has now has been included on the King's Civilian Gallantry List.

The award recognises the bravery of people who put themselves at risk to save, or attempt to save, another person’s life.

The year's list is the first to be approved by the King.

Pc Denniss said he was "honoured to be recognised" and "humbled" but must acknowledge his colleagues actions on the day.

He said:"It’s lovely to be awarded this medal for just doing my job but I do especially think of Bethany and DJ on a day like this.

"I would prefer to have never been in this position in the first place if it meant they were still here, among the people who loved them.

" I know I’m not alone in feeling this way, and also that I’m not alone in my actions because I acted instinctively, and many other officers would have done the same.”

Pc Denniss will be invited to a special award ceremony at a later date to receive his medal.

Lincolnshire Chief Constable Paul Gibson said Steven's "quick-thinking" played a huge part in Boulton being arrested without anyone else being harmed.

He added: “We’re incredibly proud of Steve and thrilled he’s been recognised in this way with the King’s Gallantry Medal.”

