A man who died following a crash in North Lincolnshire has been named by police.

Jack Quirke, who was soon to become a father, was found on the A18 near Wrawby at 9.45am on Saturday 11 May.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 51-year-old man was later arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

Paying tribute to Jack, his family said: “Jack was a much-loved son, brother, partner and soon to be dad and we will do everything we can to keep his memory alive so his little one knows who he was.

“He had the cheekiest of grins, and his laughter filled the room wherever he was. He had such a fun-loving outlook on life and loved spending time with his family and friends. When he wasn’t socialising, he’d be on his play station or working hard at his business he’d built.

“We cannot begin to put into words how heartbroken we are, and how much he will be missed by everyone”.

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw a man walking in the area, or anyone that has CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.