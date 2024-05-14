A village pub has been seriously damaged following a huge fire which completely destroyed its roof.

Emergency services were called to the Cross Keys Inn, Brigg Road at Grasby in Lincolnshire on Monday 13 May at around 2pm , following reports of a blaze in the flat above the pub.

Part of the A1048 (Brigg Road) had to be closed for fire crews to deal with the incident.

Nobody is thought to have been injured during blaze.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire.

The roof of the building appears to have been completely destroyed as a result of the fire, with only the original timber panels of the structure remaining.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service posted on social media: "Fire and Rescue are in attendance at a substantial building fire on Brigg Road, Grasby, Barnetby. Please keep the area clear to let crews work."

