A 10-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being involved in a hit and run in Barnsley.

The schoolboy was knocked down by a grey van on Church Street in Bierley at around 5.55pm on Tuesday 14 May.

He suffered a fractured cheekbone and other injuries.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said:"The van driver drove away from the scene following the collision.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify the van and trace the driver."

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or captured the incident on dashcam to get in touch.

