West Yorkshire police covert camera catches drivers

Undercover police officers patrolling West Yorkshire's motorways in an unmarked lorry have caught dozens of drivers breaking the law.

The forces road policing unit used a specially adapted vehicle, using the elevated position to observe and film other drivers.

Seat belt, mobile phone and speeding offences were among the 48 incidents captured on the lorry's camera.

Two drivers were also arrested for driving without due care and attention whilst another driver arrested for being under the influence of drugs or drink.

Officers say that once an offence was seen the vehicle was then intercepted by a marked police car.

Sgt Ryan Burt of the Roads Policing Unit said: “The elevated position of the cab allowed us to capture footage of some really poor and potentially dangerous driving and make some effective interventions.”

“Once we identified and offence, the offending vehicle was intercepted by a marked police car, with the driver spoken to and dealt with.”

The exercise known as Operation Tramline was carried out over four days last week.

