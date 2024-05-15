A 40-year-old man from Hull who subjected a girl to the "grossest" abuse has been jailed.

Gary Phelan, of Cogan Street, Off Hessle Road, denied sexually assaulting the girl claiming she had made up lies about him.

Hull Crown Court heard how she had suffered nightmares and "heartbreaking" problems because of the abuse she had endured.

The girl's mother said in a victim statement: "My ears have heard so many heart wrenching things, it has turned our world upside down."

She added that she would never forgive Phelan for what he had done.

Phelan was found guilty of sexual assault and convicted by jury in April.

Judge Graham Robinson said that Phelan had claimed that the girl had "made up her wicked lies" but this was not true.

Phelan "grossly abused" the trust of the girl, said Judge Robinson. "You ran your trial and the jury saw through your lies so there is no discount for a guilty plea."

Phelan was jailed for four years. He was given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and he must register as a sex offender for life.

