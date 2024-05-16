A professional dancer strangled by her boyfriend during sex was unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded.Georgia Brooke, 26, from Ossett, was taken to Bradford Royal Infirmary following a cardiac arrest after taking GHB - a recreational drug associated with sex - and cocaine with boyfriend Luke Cannon at his house in Bradford in February 2022.

He had called an ambulance to help, though Ms Brooke died in hospital.West Yorkshire Police opened a murder investigation and began searching for Mr Cannon, but he was found dead near the hospital a short time later.Dr Christopher Johnson, a forensic pathologist, said the principle cause of Ms Brooke’s death was compression of the neck, which he said had been forceful and prolonged.

The level of GHB in her system was said to be in the 'toxic' range, while a police investigation found that Ms Brooke had a sexual interest in ‘choking’.

Coroner Martin Fleming, concluding that Ms Brooke had died as a result of unlawful killing, described what happened as a “sex game that went wrong.”He said that such sexual practices were both “dangerous and reckless” and suggested that what happened to a Georgia should send out a “strong deterrent message to those engaged in such practices.”

He said that Georgia had been manually strangled by her partner during sexual activity together.

Mr Fleming also said the strangulation amounted to an assault and that Ms Brooke “could not have consented to the fatal consequences”. He said there was no evidence that Mr Cannon had intended to kill her.The inquest heard evidence from police that Ms Brooke had been influenced by Mr Cannon, with changes seen in her behaviour. Text messages between them suggested she had consented to the sexual practices with him.

Samantha (left) and Nadia Brooke say they accept the Coroner's ruling of unlawful killing. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Fleming described Ms Brooke as a much loved sister and daughter and a talented dancer and dance teacher. He said she was popular, caring and kind.“She was a young woman with a bright future ahead of her," he said.After the hearing, Ms Brooke’s mother Samantha and sister Nadia paid tribute to her. They said the last two years had been "horrific" as they had dealt with their loss and a fight for justice.They described her as a beautiful and talented dancer who was adored and loved by everyone. They said their "journey for justice" had come to an end and they respected the decision of the coroner.“Georgia we love you. Keep dancing with the angels.”

