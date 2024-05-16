A Leeds United player has been involved in a car crash his car into a police car outside the team's ground hours before their must-win game with Norwich City.

Centre-back Charlie Cresswell, 21, was driving his Land Rover Defender on Elland Road when the collision occurred on Thursday morning.

It comes ahead of the second leg of the Whites' playoff semi-final with Norwich City, as they continue their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

The club confirmed he was still available for selection for the game should he be required.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that one of its vehicles had been involved in a collision, and that an officer received treatment for minor injuries.

They said no other injuries were reported, and that enquiries are ongoing.

