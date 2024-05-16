Play Brightcove video

Pictures from West Yorkshire Police

More than 60 people have been arrested after an operation aimed at dismantling 'county lines' drugs operations in Yorkshire.

In a joint operation between West Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit, 61 warrants were executed in Keighley and Skipton in relation to the supply of class A drugs.

A total of 62 people were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences, with 31 charges brought so far.

More than £100,000 in cash, three kilograms of cannabis, as well as crack cocaine and heroin were seized in the raids.

A number of weapons including batons, knuckle dusters, two swords, a machete and crossbow were also recovered.

Det Ch Insp Tom Levitt of West Yorkshire Police, who led the operation, said: “This has been a significant proactive operation tackling drugs and organised crime in Keighley.

“Through working with our partners throughout this operation we have managed to dismantle more than 20 county lines from Keighley to Skipton.

“We know the devastation that drugs can have on the community, and I hope this provides reassurance that we are taking this issue seriously with the number of people arrested and charged.”

Det Ch Insp Fionna McEwan of North Yorkshire Police added: “Being a rural county, North Yorkshire is susceptible to County Lines drug supply networks from neighbouring areas.

"By working closely with West Yorkshire Police and other forces, we can address the issue proactively and in a way that makes a real difference to our communities.

“We have highly-skilled officers who‘ve worked tirelessly on this and other operations, and we are working closely with residents to listen to their concerns and make their community safer."

