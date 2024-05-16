Six men involved in a large-scale cannabis farm discovered at a derelict care home have been jailed.

Police officers in Leeds raided the building in Moortown in December last year and located more than 800 cannabis plants which could have produced enough of the drug to give a street value of up to £446,000.

Growing equipment worth approximately £45,000, including high-powered lamps, fans and timers, were also found at Moorfield House, on Fieldhouse Walk, along with weapons including baseball bats and machetes.

The six men, all Albanian nationals, were arrested at the scene and later charged with production of cannabis.

Clockwise from top left: Alitor Deda, Andi Teta, Ali Qerfozi, Agostin Marku, Edison Markeci and Erijon Gjoka. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

After pleading guilty at an earlier hearing, they were sentenced on Thursday at Leeds Crown Court as follows:

Alitor Deda, 30, Andi Teta, 33, and Ali Qerfozi, 42, were all sentenced to two years in prison

Erijon Gjoka, 21, was sentenced to 18 months

Edison Markeci, 21, and Agostin Marku, 36, received 16-month sentences

Sgt Simon Green from West Yorkshire Police said: “This was a large-scale cannabis farm which was clearly being run as part of an organised criminal enterprise.

“Our operation has stopped nearly half a million pounds worth of the drug reaching the streets, where this illegal trade fuels associated crime and anti-social behaviour," he said.

“We will be continuing to work closely with our partner agencies to target and disrupt this type of organised criminality to keep our communities safe."

