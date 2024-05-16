Two men have been charged following the deaths of a mother and her four-year-old daughter in a car crash.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor were pedestrians when they suffered fatal injuries in the incident on Scott Hall Road in the Sheepscar area of Leeds in January 2023.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Leeds, and Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Leeds, have both been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

The two men have both been released on bail.

Bhachu is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on 29 May and Riyat is due to appear at the same court on 12 June.

