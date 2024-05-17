A couple left a vulnerable woman to die sitting in her own faeces and urine and wearing the same clothes for an entire year.The "skeletal" 58-year-old had been wearing the same clothes for a year in the house she shared with her daughter Natasha Pammant, 24, and her partner Liam Leach, 26.

She was only discovered when a worried neighbour called social services for help.Prosecutor Catherine Silverton told Leeds Crown Court: "The woman had mental and physical health difficulties - asthma, COPD, depression, anxiety, self neglect and malnutrition.

"The police went at the request of the ambulance service in May 2022. A neighbour noted hearing screams from a person and called social services."It was said that when a social worker looked through a window at the house, they saw a "skeletal leg" and "swollen ankle and foot". Upon entering, the worker said the smell "hit her like a sledgehammer".Ms Silverton added: "There was a large amount of flies and fly papers full of flies hanging around the property. She was found slumped in a chair. There was faeces and stains on her jumper and the chair was soaked in urine."She had been sitting there for three months. Paramedics had to shower her to get her off the seat before moving her to the ambulance. The house smelt so bad those going in found it difficult to breathe...The woman had been wearing the same jumper for a year."It was said the woman asked paramedics if they had any food as soon as they arrived. The court heard the woman had large pressure ulcers on her body - including one which was "down to the bone" which could have proved fatal.Both went on to plead guilty to a charge of cruelty against a person in their care, alongside a second offence.Mitigating for Leach, Catherine Duffy said his grandmother had passed away on the morning of the sentencing. She said: "It is not a case where he had responsibility for the woman. This case is a tragic and serious case."The court heard Leach now lives alone and had shown a probation worker his garden and new property. Ms Duffy said: "He is very keen to show the probation service the progress he has made in the garden and how he had managed to keep the house clean and tidy." Ms Duffy said Leach himself has "significant vulnerabilities".Kristian Cavanagh, for Pammant, said: "This is a defendant who has struggled with her own adequacy as a result of her poor upbringing. Of course, that inadequacy and lack of maturity - she was 22 at the time of the offending - unites both cases and is an issue in the case..."She was bullied at school because of her own lack of cleanliness and she suffered as a consequence of that. There was a lack of emotional support from her mum."Recorder Alex Menary jailed both Pamment and Leach for 30 months.

