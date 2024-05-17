The first pictures of a life-size sculpture dedicated to a much-loved York "university mascot" have been revealed.

Long Boi, was a Mallard mixed with an Indian runner, living in the grounds of the University that rose to internet fame after he featured on radio and television broadcasts around the world.

The duck was given his name because he stood at around 70cm tall and initially became famous after a Reddit post incorrectly described him as "the tallest mallard duck to have ever lived... over 1m tall".

He quickly became both a tourist attraction, as well as many a student’s emotional support animal and the University's unofficial mascot.

An instagram account was set up in his name and gained more than 60,000 followers.

The location of the statue has been selected as it is by Derwent College and the lake, where Long Boi primarily resided. Credit: Neil R Mason/University of York

Sadly, "Long Boi" disappeared in March of 2023 and was presumed dead in the months after he vanished.

After his passing, the University of York carried out a memorial for students to remember the duck in May 2023.

The students’ union also crowdfunded more than £5,000 for a statue, which has now been created by wildlife sculptor Neil R Mason.

The clay mould for the artwork was hand-carved and has now been shipped to Greece to be cast in bronze.

The finished sculpture will be placed near the lake at Derwent College on the University of York campus and is likely to be formally unveiled later this year.

