Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot in the face on a residential street in Leeds.

Officers were called to Mardale Crescent in Seacroft at around 7.18.pm on Monday 13 May to reports of a shooting.

The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital where doctors confirmed he was receiving treatment for a bullet wound to his face.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested on Wednesday 15 May remains in custody.

Another man, aged 36, who was also arrested in connection with the shooting has been released under investigation.

The two men were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life in relation to an incident in Hawkins Drive, Woodhouse, on Thursday, May 9, which is now being linked.

A number of scenes remain in place at addresses in Leeds and enquiries are continuing.

