A woman who set fire to her mother-in-law's house in Newark in a bid to obtain inheritance money, has been found guilty of murder.

Elizabeth Vamplew, 77, died from burns and smoke inhalation after a blaze at her bungalow in Eton Court, Newark, on 15 December 2021.

Karen Vamplew, was accused of setting fire to her mother-in-law's bed while she slept.

Leicester Crown Court heard that the 44-year-old also known as Karen Degg had mounting debts and carried out the arson attack to try get her mother-in-law's money.

Following the verdict, Anne's family paid tribute to a "devoted mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend to many."

In the statement released, by Nottinghamshire Police, the bereaved family went on to say that Anne was "happiest" when spending time with her three granddaughters who she was "immensely proud" of.

"She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends," it added.

Vamplew, formerly of King Street, in Newark, will be sentenced on Monday.

