A man who hit his dog with a shovel and stamped on its head has banned from keeping animals.

Craig Price, 33, was seen dragging his Bull Mastiff-type dog, Moschino, out of his house in Keswick Drive, Castleford, by the scruff of his neck before picking up a large metal-ended shovel and striking him.

He then stamped on Moschino’s head with his knee as he lay on the floor.

People who saw the incident reported Price to the RSPCA.

Price was prosecuted by the charity and found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to Moschino and a German Shepherd type dog called Snowy following a trial in February.

He had previously denied two offences contrary to the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

At a sentencing hearing last month, Kirklees magistrates heard how an RSPCA officer, accompanied by police, had visited Price’s house to talk to him after witnesses had described seeing him "whack" Moschino with the shovel and "stomp" on his head.

The court heard Price was initially calm but his demeanour then instantly changed when the allegation was put to him.

Price then became verbally aggressive and started shouting and threatening the officers.

A second, a German Shepherd called Snowy, was also taken care by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

In written evidence, the RSPCA officer said: “Most concerning to me was as soon as the voice of the owner became raised the demeanour of the two dogs in the property completely changed.

"I noticed when I first observed Moschino that he was limping and only occasionally weight bearing on his right front leg, and when he was sat he was holding the paw up.

“It is clear that Moschino would have felt pain, fearfulness, helplessness and frustration, due to the positive punishment (shouting) and poor handling.

"He showed no retaliation, and at no point did his behaviour provoke the male to continue the abuse; there was no reason to cause the animal suffering, or for the suffering to continue for as long as it did as described.”

Price, who has lodged an appeal against his conviction, was also given 20 rehabiliatation days and told to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £366 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

The RSPCA said the two dogs remains in its care and have made "good progress".

