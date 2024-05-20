A food delivery driver who sexually assaulted a woman in her own home has been jailed.

Denis Bahrim, 26, asked to use the victim's toilet after taking food to her property in Armthorpe, Doncaster.

After returning downstairs he repeatedly asked her for sex.

When she refused, he grabbed her shoulder, causing her to fall backwards.

She ordered him to leave but he refused, telling her she was "beautiful" and asking her for a kiss.

Bahrim eventually left the woman's home and she contacted police.

Footage on her Ring doorbell showed Bahrim arriving at the house.

CCTV footage showed him collecting her food order before heading to her address. He was arrested the same night.

Bahrim, of Beckett Road, Wheatley, was charged with sexual assault and pleaded guilty.

He was jailed for two years and 10 months and given an indefinite restraining order.

Investigating officer Jenny Dunkin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Bahrim took advantage of his victim's generosity. She let him into her home to use her toilet only for him to repay her kindness by sexually assaulting her.

"I want to commend the victim for reporting this incident to us quickly, allowing detectives to swiftly gather evidence against Bahrim and arrest him within two hours of the report being received.

"I am glad Bahrim has been given a custodial sentence and I hope this court result brings some closure to the victim and allows her to move on from what must have been a very traumatic ordeal."

