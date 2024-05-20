A man has been jailed for tricking a teenager to help him look for something in his bag before sexually assaulting her.

Ken Lee, 45, pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults in Grimsby, including one on a 13-year-old schoolgirl walking home.

The court head that on May 12 last year, Lee pinned a woman up against a wall in an alleyway before sexually assaulting her.

No action was taken against him by police, despite being arrested.

Six months later, in a separate incident on November 20, he targeted the young girl on her way home.

Following his arrest for the second offence, Lee was taken into custody where he indecently exposed himself in front of female officers.

The court heard that Lee dropped his jogging bottoms during a routine search and that while in custody he also made threats of violence.

A victim impact statement from the schoolgirl was read to the court in which she said the assault had disrupted her education, she suffers panic attacks and struggles to sleep.

It said she is scared of going out and is always looking around her in case of another attack.

"No 13-year-old girl should have to feel like that," she said.

Lee, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Grimsby Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a child, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure and a further charge of theft of a bicycle worth £2,000.Judge Richard Woolfall said the "terrifying" assault on the 13-year-old had a significant impact on her psychological well-being.

He jailed Lee for two years and ordered him to be on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

A Restraining Order was also imposed so he does not contact the complainants, directly or indirectly for five years.Humberside Police detective Lucy Proctor-Eckley, said: “This is about someone doing vile and monstrous acts, going to prison and it takes account of the significant impact on such a young child."She added: "It has been a long wait coming and it is about getting the right result for the victims."At an earlier hearing she praised the victims for coming forward and for "the bravery and courage which they have shown over the course of the investigation."She said: "We take all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we will continue to do all that we can to ensure offenders are brought before the courts.“It is never the victim’s fault, and I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual offences to please report it to us. When you are ready, we will listen to you, we will believe you and we will support you.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...