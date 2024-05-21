Play Brightcove video

CCTV has captured the moment a car ploughed into a house before the occupants emerged from the wreckage and walked away.

Police are trying to find two people who got out of the BMW, which crashed into a row of houses on Park Lane in Bradford on Monday, 20 May.

The footage shows the black car travelling at speed before it appears to lose control and smash through fencing.

The vehicle can be seen flipping over before landing on its side directly in a front garden.

A person can be seen climbing out of the passenger door wearing dark clothing. They put the hood of their jumper over their head before walking away.

Emergency services were called to Park Lane.

As residents start to gather around the crash site, another two people can be seen getting out of the car.

Police have confirmed that officers were called at 6.16pm to reports of a collision.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It’s reported two occupants of the vehicle left the scene before police arrival.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate them."

