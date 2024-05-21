A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder as detectives relaunch an investigation into the death of a woman in Cleethorpes in 1983.

Olive Wilkinson, 36, was found with fatal injuries inside her family home on Montague Street in June 1983.

A murder investigation was launched following her death but despite extensive lines of enquiry and a number of renewed appeals the case has remained unsolved.

A cold case review of the investigation commenced in 2023 after detectives received fresh information in connection with her death.

Following the review, detectives began to explore new lines of enquiry and subsequently a man was arrested on May 21 on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Amy Keane-Christie from the Major Crime Team leading the investigation said: “The information received has led to an arrest of a man who is a new suspect to the investigation, which originally launched in 1983, into Olive’s murder.

“Olive’s family have been informed and are currently being supported by family liaison officers.

“A team of specialist trained detectives are currently dedicated to reviewing and progressing the investigation.

“As a part of our lines of enquiry a number of scene guards are currently in place at a number of locations in Cleethorpes whilst searches take place.

“I would encourage anyone who has any concerns or any information which may assist our investigation to please speak to one of the officers."

