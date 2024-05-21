A man has been jailed for sexually abusing a teenage girl with learning difficulties.

Richard Underwood, 47, had been messaging the girl for a number of months and had arranged to see her for sexual activity.

The victim's father contacted Derbyshire Police after discovering the messages and Underwood, from Matlock, was arrested the same day.

After admitting sexual activity with a child aged between 13 and 15 Underwood was jailed for four years and three months.

In a victim impact statement, the victim's mother said her daughter’s learning difficulties and lack of social understanding made her unaware that what happened was wrong.

She also said her daughter has been struggling with her mental health and doesn’t know how to cope.

She said: “As a parent, I can’t think about what Richard has done without feeling a range of emotions.

"This incident has massively impacted not only my daughter but also every aspect of us as a family, and we are still dealing with the consequences and ongoing impact of this incident.”

Det Sgt Sophie Draycott said: “I would like to praise the family for their support and cooperation throughout the investigation and court case, and the girl's bravery.

“The case highlights the crucial role parents can play in their children’s online safety, for checking her messages and the swift action in reporting it to the police helped put a stop to the abuse and ensured we were able to start the process of bringing Underwood to justice.”

“While we encourage all parents to take an active role in understanding their children’s online interactions to protect them from potential harm, the responsibility for this crime lies solely with Richard Underwood.

"His actions have caused significant harm to a vulnerable child and her family, and he is now facing the consequences of his actions.”

