Teachers at a primary school have gone on strike for a second time over allegations of bullying and intimidation.

Sir Francis Primary School in Lincoln was closed on Tuesday, 21 May, as staff members held a picket line outside the school gates before moving to the Lincolnshire County Council building.

The National Education Union (NEU) said concerns were raised by a whistleblower last year have not been adequately resolved despite eight members of staff leaving.

NEU regional officer Kashmir Bilgan said: "There are issues around bullying, intimidation, and misogynist behaviour which our members feel was causing a very toxic environment.

"In the end our members had enough. Enough was enough. They wanted the governing body to take some action and sort it out so that it would become a decent working place."

She added: "It's management practices and we want the governing body to react to that and sort that out.

"Ultimately it's the county council who is the employer and we want Lincolnshire County Council to take an active part in sorting the problem out."

Ms Bilgan said members have been under a "huge amount of stress" which for some had led to problems in their home life.

"They haven't been wanting to come to work," she said. "They've had to come to work and teach children and put a smile on their faces but there's only so much you can do.

"At the end of the day, our members just want to do what they're there to do which is educate young people"

The latest round of strikes comes after five days of action earlier in the year, which saw the school either closed or partly closed.

David Reed, chair of governors at Sir Francis Hill said: "We are involved in ongoing discussion to find a solution in the best interests of all involved.

"We have taken part in constructive meetings with both the Trades Unions and ACAS and hope to reach a resolution in the very near future.

"We are being supported by the council with advice and guidance."

Martin Smith, assistant director of children’s education at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Negotiations between the school governors and unions are continuing, with independent mediation from ACAS.

"Senior officers from the council are supporting the school’s leadership team to respond to this evolving situation, and we would encourage all involved to continue their discussions and to minimise any impact on the pupils’ education.”

