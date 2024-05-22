ITV soap Emmerdale will hit a milestone in its 51-year history when it airs its 10,000th episode on Wednesday, 22 May.

The serial drama, set in Yorkshire, was first transmitted on 16 October 1972 and was originally only commissioned for 26 episodes.

The show now broadcasts s ix episodes per week and is watched by millions across the world, including by audiences in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

Chris Chittell is the soap's longest serving cast member playing Eric Pollard for 38 years.

He said: "We mustn't forget that humour is very much part of everyday life....We need it.

" We've got to have fun at the end of the day."

The Emmerdale village set, near Leeds. Credit: PA

Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, said: "It is amazing to be part of something which is part of the fabric of British TV.

"When you do those socially significant storylines you can see from the response you get people are really invested in it."

Since it first aired there have been 118 weddings, 163 deaths and 49 babies born in the fictional Yorkshire village.

The soap has also tackled difficult topics and is currently exploring domestic abuse in the marriage of Belle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) and Tom King (James Chase).

Among Emmerdale's other recent hard-hitting storylines was Marlon Dingle's stroke. Credit: ITV/Emmerdale

Louise Jameson, who stars as Mary Goskirk, said: "Drama in general is the safe space to debate dangerous issues.

"I think a soap has a very particular place because if you're in someone's living room six times a week, they've got a perceived friend doing it. It really carries some power and welly. [It] can really help with their own issues."

The Queen visited the set of Emmerdale. Credit: PA

John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama & Head of ITV in the North said: “Very few TV programmes in the world have made it to 10,000 eps."

He added: "Even fewer dramas have managed to get that far. And for a drama to do it in such style is vanishingly rare. Emmerdale today feels full of excitement, full of mischief, full of fun and full of life. Long may it continue to prosper and thrive.”

To celebrate its achievement, Emmerdale has decided to thank the local community for its support by helping with the maintenance of 10,000 trees.

Head of Production Nader Mabadi said: “Our Studios and Village are a large part of the community, helping us beam the beautiful Yorkshire Dales to countries across the world, and all of us on the team are grateful to the Leeds and the wider Yorkshire communities for their continued support."

" With this in mind we thought a great way to celebrate our 10,000 milestone would be to pay that support forward, by making a sustainable contribution to the local environment in helping with the woodland project near to our village."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.