The leader of Reform UK will contest the seat of Boston and Skegness at the general election.

Richard Tice claimed Rishi Sunak was "absolutely terrified" by the threat his party posed to the Conservatives as he launched Reform's campaign for the 4 July poll.

He said the Prime Minister had decided to "cut and run" by calling a summer election because he was scared of the threat from Reform.

Announcing his candidacy for Boston and Skegness – currently held by Conservative Matt Warman – Mr Tice said: "Contrary to what all the commentators say, the likes of my good friend [Ashfield MP] Lee Anderson and myself, we are going to win seats."

During his speech Mr Tice hit out at high levels of net migration, establishment "experts" and the "weak, feeble politicians who have broken Britain".

Conservative Matt Warman currently holds the Boston and Skegness seat. Credit: ITV News

Founded by Catherine Blaiklock with support from Nigel Farage in November 2018 as the Brexit Party, Reform is a right wing populist parties committed to reforming national institutions, with a particular focus on immigration.

The party is currently averaging around 11% in the polls, ahead of the Liberal Democrats.

Candidates will stand in 630 seats across England, Scotland and Wales "no ifs, not buts", Mr Tice said.

But Reform UK’s highest-profile figure Nigel Farage, the honorary president, will not be standing, opting instead to focus on Donald Trump’s campaign in the US.

Mr Tice insisted Mr Farage “will be helping out significantly” during the general election campaign.

The launch came as official data indicated net migration levels are estimated to have stood at 685,000 in 2023, down on 2022’s record but still high by historic standards.

Former Tory minister Ann Widdecombe told the Reform UK event: “The crucial issue in this forthcoming General Election is going to be immigration, and the impact that it is having.”

She added: “Having been in the Home Office, and having been admittedly a long time ago immigration minister, I know very well that immigration has a tremendous impact on the country. There is no such thing as an economic movement which doesn’t impact right across the scale.”

She said it had an impact on the health service, housing, and infrastructure, adding: “That is what we are now facing, and that is why uncontrolled immigration is at the root of so much that is going wrong.”

High-profile Conservative figures including Lord Cameron, Boris Johnson and James Cleverly featured in a campaign video played after her speech, which blamed the Tories for not fulfilling their promises on migration.

