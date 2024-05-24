Play Brightcove video

South Yorkshire Police footage of the moment Connor Delmar was arrested

Two armed robbers have been jailed for a string of offences where they pointed a gun at their victims.

Connor Delmar, 21, of Aldesworth Road, Cantley, in Doncaster, and 20-year-old Reegan Vickers, of no fixed abode, were arrested by armed police in November 2023.

In one incident, the pair pointed a gun at a man's head before attacking him and dragging him out of his address and stealing his possessions.

They then stole a gold necklace and attempted to take another from his mother before fleeing when police arrived at the scene.

Wearing balaclavas, Delmar and Vickers then went on to steal a Vauxhall Corsa in Denaby Main, again pointing a gun at the victim as they took his keys.

The car was tracked down on the A18 near Doncaster Racecourse using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

Police surrounded the vehicle and Delmar was arrested, with officers finding an 18-inch machete and a black handgun in the footwell of the passenger seat.

Vickers had been dropped off by Delmar as they fled, but later handed himself in after a wanted appeal.

At Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, the pair pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, possession of a knife or blade and possession of a firearm.

Both were sentenced to six years and eight months in prison, though Vickers will serve it in a Young Offenders' Institution.

Det Sgt Phil Muggeridge of South Yorkshire Police said: "Delmar and Vickers' horrific crime spree saw them wield dangerous and lethal weapons and leave a wave of terror in their wake.

"Incidents of this nature are incredibly alarming and even though the firearm wasn't used by Delmar or Vickers, the threat to use it was clearly there.

"The use and illegal possession of these weapons is something we won't tolerate here in South Yorkshire and we remain committed to targeting individuals linked to firearms offences.

"There is no doubt in my mind that Doncaster is a safer place now that Delmar and Vickers are behind bars, and I hope this sentence allows the victims of their awful crimes to move on with their lives after what must have been an incredibly frightening experience."

Both Delmar and Vickers were also charged with kidnap, robbery and four counts of possession of a firearm.

They both denied these offences, but the judge ordered the charges to lie on file, meaning they could potentially be re-instated at a later date.

