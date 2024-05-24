A giant portrait of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been revealed on the glass roof of a shopping centre in the city.

The supersized picture of the 47-year-old German measures 21 metres by 14 metres, and has been created by the Trinity shopping centre on its domed roof as a 'good luck' to the team ahead of their play-off final against Southampton on Sunday.

The winner of the match being played at Wembley Stadium in London will be promoted to the Premier League.

If the team succeeds, they will have regained their position in the top flight at the first time of asking, having been relegated last season.

Steven Foster, centre director at Trinity Leeds, said: “This is a massive moment for the city and we want to show our support for the club and the fans with an equally big display.

“The Premier League is the pinnacle of English football, where a club as big and historic as Leeds United belongs.

"It's been a rollercoaster of a season, and we wanted to give the club's devoted fans and hopefully the team an extra bit of support," he said.

"We’ll be cheering The Whites on all the way – fingers crossed they get the result we’re all hoping for.”

