A special 'Farke run' was held this morning - to celebrate Leeds United reaching the Championship play-off final against Southampton.

The team will head to Wembley tomorrow, where they will battle it out to win promotion to the Premier League.

Hundreds of Leeds fans went dressed in their kit to Cross Flatts Park run this morning.

It was named 'Farke run' after Leeds' manager, Daniel Farke.

Leeds were relegated from the premier league last season and looking for an immediate return to the premier League.

The match is being described as the single richest game of football in the world, the winners will see their bank balance increase by more than one hundred million pounds.

Around 36,000 Leeds United fans are expected to watch the game at Wembley tomorrow.

