Emergency services at scene of aircraft collision

Saturday 25 May 2024 at 3:45pm

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an aircraft crash.

Police received reports of an aircraft crashing in a field in Coningsby in Lincolnshire just before 1:20pm.

It is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.

There are no details of any casualties.

Road closures are in place in the areas of Dogdyke Road and Sandy Bank.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Fire crews from Woodhall Spa, Horncastle and a heavy rescue team from Louth are at the scene.

More to follow.