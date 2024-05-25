Fundraiser to bring home missing Everest climber reaches £100k

The partner of a man feared dead after going missing while climbing Mount Everest has set up a fundraiser to find him and "bring him back home to those who love him."

On Tuesday, 39-year-old Daniel Paterson from Wakefield, and his guide Pastenji Sherpa, 23, reached the summit of Mount Everest at around 4:40am.

During their decent near the Hillary Step at approximately 8800 meters, ice collapsed on them.

Paul the co-owner of Wakefield Crossfit, had been documenting his journey to climb Everest.

He was doing the challenge to help raise money for the family of a gym member who had recently died from cancer.

Daniel and his guide reached the summit of Mount Everest at 4:40am on Tuesday. Credit: Instagram / @DANPATWCF

The men were climbing with a company called Lakpa Mountaineering, the founder wrote on social media saying: "Despite exhaustive search efforts, we regret to confirm that Daniel and Pastenji were unable to be recovered from following incident."

Daniel Paterson was a committed climber, known for his robust fitness uplifting positivity, and strong determination. He had successfully summited Island Peak and Amadablam previously and tackled Everest with intense preparation and determination.Pastenji Sherpa was a dedicated climber from his youth, with impressive climbs under his belt including twice on Mt. Everest, K2, Amadablam, and several other 6000m peaks. His warm spirit, kindness, and outstanding expertise made him one of the premier guides at 8K Expeditions.

A fundraiser to find Daniel has raised more than £100k Credit: Instagram / @DANPATWCF

Daniel's partner, Beck Woodhead, has set up a fundraiser, which has now reached £100k.

On the fundraiser, she wrote: "Time is of the essence in a situation like this, and we are mobilising every resource we can to locate Dan.

" We are hoping to launching a search mission with the assistance of a rescue team specialising in search operations in extreme environments.

"Conducting a search and rescue operation on Everest is an incredibly complex and costly endeavour. We are not experts in this, and there is no guarantee of success.

"We have been advised by Global Rescue, a world-renowned organisation specialising in search and rescue operations in extreme environments, that similar operations cost in the region of £150,000."

