Detectives investigating a murder that happened more than 40 years ago have issued a fresh appeal for information.

James 'Jimmy' Adams, who was 46, was stabbed multiple times at the public toilets on the junction of Carlise Road and Bavaria Place in Bradford on Tuesday 26 May 1981 at around 12.45am.

He was taken to hospital with 22 stab wounds, but later died from this injuries.

James had left the New Beehive Inn, Westgate in the city centre shortly after midnight, he was followed along Carlise Road by a man who police believe is the suspect.

He is described as a white male, around 25-35 years old, 5ft6-5ft8 tall, medium build with dirty blonde collar length hair and he was wearing glasses.

At the time a witnessed described him as looking like the singer John Denver.

An artist's impression of the suspect was produced back in 1981. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Witnesses heard screams coming from the public toilets, before the suspect was seen running from the scene.

Three witnesses confronted the suspect at Malborough Garage, who threatened them with a knife before running off.

Detective Sergeant Richard Ord from the Major Investigation Team Said: “West Yorkshire Police never files or closes undetected serious offences until they are solved.

“We are reviewing this case and hoping a re-appeal on the anniversary of the murder, it might jog people's memories.

“We appreciate it is a long time ago, but any information however small could be the line of enquiry that we need to identify this man.

“Our focus remains on James and his family and seeking justice for them, no matter how long ago.”

