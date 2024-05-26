Play Brightcove video

Video report by Hannah Norbury

30 years on the murder of 19-year-old Dawn Shields remains unsolved.

She vanished after getting into a car in the Broomhall area of Sheffield in May 1994.

The 19-year-old had been lured into prostitution from the the age of 14. Dawn was working on the streets of Sheffield, using the money to support herself and her young son.

Almost a week after her disappearance, on 20 May 1994, Dawn’s body was found in the Peak District National Park on the slopes of Mam Tor.

She had been strangled and buried in a shallow grave under some rocks.Now her sister, Mandy, wants a new investigation into the killing of a girl she remembers as kind and gentle.In a statement South Yorkshire Police said: "Our investigation into the tragic death of Dawn Shields in May 1994 remains open.

"We continue to review ongoing forensic enquiries, as well as appropriately pursuing new lines of enquiry and are in contact with Dawn’s family."

"We will continue to work to progress this investigation and our thoughts remain with the family, friends and loved ones of Dawn at the 30 year anniversary of her death."

Dawns loved ones are still fighting to find out how her life was taken from her. Their only hope is that the killer is found in their lifetime.

