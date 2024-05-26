It's a day of misery for Leeds United players and fans alike today, as the white's missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

They lost 0 - 1 to Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

36,000 Leeds fans made their way to Wembley.

The game has been described as the single richest game of football in the world. The win will see Southampton bank balance increase by more than one hundred million pounds.

Leeds fans were optimistic before the match

After a bright start from Leeds, Southampton hit them with a sucker punch from Stuart Armstrong after 24 minutes doing little to settle Leeds' fans nerves.

And it could have been two just before the break were it not for some great goalkeeping from Meslier.

Despite plenty of second half possession, Leeds couldn't convert their chances.

Substitute Dan James coming closest - his effort rattling the crossbar.

But in the end Leeds - who've never won in the play offs - saw history repeat itself and make the long journey back to Elland Road empty handed.

A history of Leeds United

Leeds were relegated from the premier league last season and looking for an immediate return to the premier League.

They finished third in the regular season entering the play offs.

They beat Norwich 4 nil in the second leg of their play off semi final at Elland Road.

Leeds have never been promoted through the play offs. Losing their last three finals.

They last won at Wembley in the Charity Shield in 1992.

Southampton did the double over Leeds during the season.

