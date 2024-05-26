Messages of support are pouring in for Leeds United players.

The team are heading to Wembley today to face Southampton in the Championship play-off final.

Leeds were relegated from the premier league last season and looking for an immediate return to the premier League.

Leeds have never been promoted through the play offs. Losing their last three finals.

In a video posted on X, Gjanni Alioski, former Leeds player said: "As a Leeds fan I want to see Leeds back in the Premier League.

"It's been a fantastic season and there is one more step to do. Believe in yourself, and don't let anything stop you from achieving your goals."

Leeds legend, Eddie Gray, said: "Just to wish all the boys good luck at Wembley. Big game. Bring it home."

Even celebrity fans across the pond have sent the players a good luck message.

Paris Hilton said: "Hey Leeds, it's Paris, good luck with your game this weekend, I'll be rooting for you, wearing my jersey."

Actor Will Ferrell also wished them good luck: "I just want you guys to know that everyone at Leeds United is so excited, we know you can do it, we know you can pull through.

"Let's go boys, let's go!"

The match kicks off at 3pm.

