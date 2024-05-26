Twenty-five people have been arrested after reports of disorder and are being questioned by police.

Officers were called to reports of a large group of people were fighting at Woodbourn Road in Sheffield at 2:25pm on Saturday (25 May).

Twenty-two people suffered injuries, ten suffered serious injuries and remain in a stable condition in hospital.

A cordon remains in place at Woodbourn Road while officers conduct further enquiries.

Woodbourn Road is closed in both directions between the junctions with Worthing Road and Parkway Avenue.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “Officers have been working through the night at the scene at Woodbourn Road and carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“You will see a heightened police presence in the area today and over the next few days. If anyone has any concerns or questions please do stop and speak to officers, they are there to help you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...