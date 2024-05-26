Tributes have been paid to a Royal Air Force pilot who died after a Spitfire crashed into a field near RAF Coningsby.

Police and emergency services were called to a field on Langrick Road at just before 1.20pm on Saturday (25 May).

RAF Coningsby is home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

In a statement on X, The Prince and Princess of Wales said: “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby.

“Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

Rishi Sunak said in a post on X: “Awful news to see the life of a serving RAF pilot cut short in this tragic event. My thoughts are with their family and loved ones.”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Deeply saddened by news from Lincolnshire. Thank you to the emergency services for their response. My thoughts are with the pilot’s family at this awful time.”

Carol Vorderman also posted on X saying: "I’m so sorry to learn of the death of an RAF pilot flying a Spitfire. "The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is a superb part of the RAF. Most RAF pilots volunteer for this extra work on top of their work flying other aircraft."A deeply sad day for the RAF family."

The Ministry of Defence will give an update shortly.

