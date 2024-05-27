Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a man was shot in the leg in Little Steeping on Saturday.

Armed officers were called to an address in the Thorpe Bank area of the village after a shotgun was fired in the early hours of the morning at

A man in his 30's was injured when pellets were embedded in his leg. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Officers said the shotgun was discharged at the front door, however the exact motive is still being established.

It is believed the three suspects, who fled in a car, had a connection to the occupants of the property.

Detective Inspector John Richardson, who is leading the enquiry, said they are working to find the suspects.

"We’re keen to get all of these suspects into custody as soon as possible and have been working hard to follow up on the many pieces of information our investigation team have been unearthing, as well as what the public have been telling us.

"We’re especially grateful for the latter because we rely on the public to be our eyes and ears in the places where we haven’t been at a particular time."

The investigation is ongoing.