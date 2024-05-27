A number of roads have been closed after a multi vehicle crash on the A16 in Spalding.

The stretch of the road between Pinchbeck and Surfleet has been closed in both directions.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene in the Holbeach Road area just after midday on Monday.

East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust said several ambulances and air ambulances were sent to the collision.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, it said: "Our thoughts are with all involved and responding."

Drivers are currently being asked to avoid the area.