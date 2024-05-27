Two men have been arrested after a man was shot in the leg in a Lincolnshire village.

Police made an appeal for dashcam footage and information in their hunt for three suspects.

Armed officers were called to an address in the Thorpe Bank area of the village after a shotgun was fired in the early hours of the morning.

A man in his 30's was injured when pellets were embedded in his leg. No one else was hurt in the incident.

Officers said the shotgun was discharged at the front door, however the exact motive is still being established.

It is believed the suspects, who fled in a car, had a connection to the occupants of the property.

The two men remain in police custody as the investigation continues.