An agreement has been reached to use a former RAF base earmarked as an asylum camp as a heritage centre as well.

It comes after months of negotiations between the Home Office and West Lindsey District Council (WLDC) over the future usage of the RAF Scampton site in Lincolnshire.

WLDC announced that they had agreed to explore the temporary, dual use of the site as both an asylum seeker processing camp and a heritage centre regeneration project.

Following a Special Development Order (SDO), the Home Office gained planning permission to use the site as an asylum centre until October 2027.

However, the council will also now be allowed to use a portion of the land to pursue its £300 million regeneration of the site with its partner, Scampton Holdings Ltd.

The government agency is reported to be retaining just 10% of the site to house up to 800 migrants awaiting processing, a significant reduction from the original plan to accommodate 2,000.

Scampton Councillor Roger Patterson celebrated the “brilliant news”, adding “it’s what we’ve all been wanting."

“Our future is now secure. We have a bright future to look forward to, and it’s absolutely brilliant for Lincolnshire.”

Councillor Patterson also noted that this is likely one of the biggest investments in Lincolnshire.

Although he acknowledged that talks between the two parties had begun before Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a General Election for 4 July, he suspects that the positive step forward might be related to the upcoming election.

Local resident and campaigner against the Home Office plans, Rachael Green, was more hesitant about the news due to the lack of detail.

However, she insisted that it can only be a good thing as long as the heritage assets on the site are protected.

“If it means the heritage assets can be protected, then it’s only a good thing,” she said.

In a letter, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative) explained: “The agreement in principle includes a provision that in October 2025 the Home Office will begin to reduce the accommodation footprint of the site by removing the modular accommodation on the hangar apron, with WLDC looking to occupy that area in April 2026.

“The Home Office are working with Historic England and WLDC to put in place a plan to maintain the heritage of the site for the future.

“We believe this is a significant and positive development for the local community and I look forward to working together with you as the regeneration plan moves forward.

WLDC leader Trevor Young (Liberal Democrat) added: “The specific details of the agreement are still being finalised, but this paves the way forward for the short-term and long-term use of the site.

“The council have always been clear that whilst it is our view that the site is unsuitable for large scale asylum accommodation, protecting the investment and regeneration plans for the site is a priority.

“This agreement provides the principles by which we can collaborate to unlock our investment and regeneration plan by working with the Home Office through a shared use proposal.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at WLDC, also explained there is still a “huge amount of detail to work through.”

She said: “I am confident that over the coming months we can continue to use our energy and passion to protect this site and to develop an innovative and creative shared use proposal which allows for the kickstarting of plans to bring significant investment into West Lindsey and Lincolnshire.”

