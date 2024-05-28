The RAF has grounded all Battle of Britain planes ahead of D-Day celebrations amid an investigation into a Spitfire crash.

Squadron Leader Mark Long was killed when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Mr Long, who was a Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) pilot, was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday, 25 May.

Mark Long was a BBMF pilot for the last four years. Credit: RAF

How will D-Day plans be affected?

This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day; when the Allied troops invaded Normandy, signifying the beginning of the liberation of France and Western Europe.

The anniversary takes place on 6 June and events to commemorate and celebrate the day are due to take place across the country.

A National Commemorative Event has been planned for Wednesday, 5 June in Portsmouth.

Veterans have been invited to the event where a series of musical performances, acts and readings have been arranged. King Charles is also due to attend.

Notably, the famous BBMF and The Red Arrows were planned to be making an appearance.

What is the BBMF?

RAF Coningsby is home to the BBMF, a collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft that take part in air shows and memorial displays.

Only a few dozen airworthy Spitfires remain, including six that belong to the BBMF.

One of the planes in the collection is the MK356 - which has been confirmed to be the Spitfire involved in the recent fatal crash.

The RAF has now placed a temporary pause on all BBMF planes while an investigation into why the crash happened takes place.

A spokesperson said: "Following the tragic accident at RAF Coningsby, and while the formal investigation is ongoing, the RAF has instigated a temporary pause in flying for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight."

On Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were among those to pay tribute to the pilot.

They said on their Kensington Palace X account that they were "incredibly sad" to hear about the crash.

The post continued: "Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C."

William was Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby from 2008 to August 2023, when he handed the role over to Kate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.