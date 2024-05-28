Police are searching for two teenagers after a 13-year-old boy suffered a seizure following an attack at a park.

The boy is believed to have been assaulted at around 5pm on Friday, 24 May, in Kellington Park near Selby.

He had bruising and swelling to the back of his head and later suffered a seizure.

North Yorkshire Police officers are searching for two suspects who are thought to be 16-year-old boys.

One is described as having ginger hair, wearing glasses, and wearing a blue top. The other is described as wearing a black hoodie and black bomber jacket.

They are thought to have been riding on a moped and motocross bike.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.