Police are appealing for two "key witnesses" to come forward after a stranger picked up a toddler in a park and kissed her face.

Officers said the incident is reported to have happened at around 4pm on 7 May when the 13-month-old was with her mother in a woodland area of York Museum Gardens.

North Yorkshire Police has released a picture of two people believed to have been in the area at the time but have stressed they are witnesses not suspects.

The force said: "We must stress that they are not suspects, but witnesses who could provide vital information.

"We do not have CCTV images of the suspect in this case and the witnesses’ information could be key to helping us identify the suspect."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

