Video report by Jonathan Brown

The daughter of an East Yorkshire couple who saw their family home destroyed by a lightning strike says a lifetime of memories have gone up in smoke.

Caroline Moore's mother and stepfather were lucky to escape with their lives after a lightning strike hit their home in Holme-on-Spalding-Moor on Sunday May 26.

The house was engulfed in flames within minutes. The force shook nearby homes.

As her family sat in the downstairs living room when the lightning bolt coursed through their home, Caroline says the timing of the storm saved her mother's life.

She said: "Half an hour later or an hour later mum regular as clockwork six o’clock goes upstairs for a bath so if it had hit later there would’ve been no way they would have got out.

"They were just so tearful couldn’t get sense from them it’s all so upsetting and heartbreaking for all of us as a family."

A fundraiser set up to help the couple get back on their feet, read: "As a community it has hit hard and can’t even begin to imagine what they are going through, but wanted to do something to help."

Becky Belcher organised the fundraiser, she told ITV News: "When something does hit on your doorstep everybody is immediately there and comes together."

Donations have now totalled more than £6,000 with people leaving both money and comments of support for the couple.

Caroline said: "It could have been anyone and it’s so overwhelming.

My mum and Rob are so appreciative of everything everybody’s doing."

