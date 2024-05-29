Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of rape after a teenage girl reported being attacked in Newark.

Police received reports of an assault on Yorke Drive playing fields on 25 May.

Two boys, aged 15, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Monday and have been released on bail with strict conditions, the force said.

A fourth boy, 16, was arrested on Tuesday, 28 May, and remains in police custody.

Insp Dan Evans, of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Officers are investigating reports of a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Newark.

“The teenager and her family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our investigation is moving at pace, and I hope we can offer the public some reassurance that four boys have been arrested as we establish what has happened.

Insp Evans added: “A number of people have come forward to help us with our inquiries and I would like to thank them for their assistance.

“Anyone who has any information, especially those in the Yorke Drive area at the time are being urged to get in touch.”

Neighbourhood Insp Charlotte Ellam added: “This incident is understandably going to cause a great deal of alarm and distress in the Newark community. I want to reassure the public we are doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“The public can expect to see increased patrols in the area and anyone who has any concerns then please do speak to one of our officers.”

Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

