A man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following a shooting in a rural village.

Michael Waitling, 37, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on 28 May, after a man in his thirties was shot in the leg in Little Steeping, Lincolnshire.

Police believe a shotgun was fired at the front door of an address on Thorpe Bank on 25 May, while the victim was still inside.

His injuries are not thought to be serious.

Officers said it's understood the suspects left the scene in a vehicle.

Two men were later arrested by officers. One man, 33, has since been released on bail.

Waitling, from Keighley, Bradford, is set to return to Lincoln Crown Court on 25 June.

Investigations are still ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Lincolnshire Police.

