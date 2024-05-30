A fourth hedgehog has been harmed after three others were kicked to death in the same area.

Police are appealing for information following a series of incidents in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said three of the animals were found dead last week after being "kicked to death by unknown suspects."

O ne was found on Thornhill Road on the morning of the 23 May after two had been found on the Asda field earlier that week.

In the latest incident, the force said another injured hedgehog was discovered on 29 May.

The force's Wildlife and Rural Crime team said: "Unfortunately there has been another incident of suspects kicking a hedgehog causing necessary suffering on Asda Field [in] Castleford."

The force is asking for anyone who may have information about any of the incidents to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.