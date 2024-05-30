Investigators looking into the Spitfire crash which killed an RAF pilot have asked the public to send any footage taken of the aircraft on the day.

Squadron Leader Mark Long died when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field near RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road just before 1.20pm on Saturday, 25 May.

Tributes have been left outside RAF Coningsby. Credit: ITV News

Mr Long, who was a Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) pilot, was declared dead at the scene.

The Defence Accident Investigation branch, which is looking into the incident, has released a request for the public to send in any images or video taken of the aircraft.

A post on the RAF Coningsby Facebook said: "Following the tragic events on Saturday, an investigation is underway.

"The Defence Accident Investigation Branch (DAIB) have requested that anyone who has images or video of the aircraft taken on Saturday to make them available please."

Messages have been left for Sqn Ldr Long have been left on flowers at RAF Coningsby. Credit: ITV News

The RAF has grounded all Battle of Britain planes ahead of D-Day celebrations as the investigation is carried out.

The air service said it is a temporary pause.

Any content of the aircraft from the day of the crash can be sent to CON-GMBMediaCommsGrp@mod.gov.uk.

A telephone number to be contacted on must also be provided.

