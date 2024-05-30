A man has been jailed after repeatedly stabbing another man during an argument in North Nottinghamshire in December last year.

Newark Police Station officers gave emergency first-aid in their own station car park to a man after he was stabbed by 26-year-old Connor Kelsall nearby.

Within a few seconds of a fight breaking out between Kelsall and the victim, he launched a frenzied attack, stabbing him at least six times.

The injured man staggered a few hundred metres from Lover's Lane up the road to nearby Newark Police Station.

Treated at the roadside, he suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest and upper thigh before having surgery for a collapsed lung.

Connor Kelsall was tracked down shortly after the attack and was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a knife in a public place.

Kelsall, of Bridge Street, Newark, pleaded guilty to both offences at Nottingham Crown Court.

He was jailed for six years and nine months and handed a 15-year restraining order preventing him from seeing or contacting his victim.

Detective Constable Chloe Baugh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Kelsall is incredibly fortunate his actions that night didn’t lead to him taking another man’s life.

" Thankfully for everyone involved, the victim’s injuries weren’t even more serious, and he quickly received the medial treatment he needed.

" One of the reasons for this was due to the actions of the officers who provided first-aid to the victim at Newark Police Station until paramedics arrived."

