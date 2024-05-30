Emergency services have evacuated a motorway service station due to a lorry leaking a chemical substance.

Fire crews are currently at Doncaster North services at junction five of the M18 in South Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it has several fire crews at the incident and has established a large cordon in the area.

In a statement, the service said: "A lorry is leaking a chemical substance. A 50m cordon is in place.

"The service station area has been evacuated."People are being asked to avoid the service station while crews deal with the incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.