The family of a Royal Air Force pilot who died in a Spitfire crash said he "lived his life with an unwavering passion" and will be "deeply missed".

Squadron Leader Mark Long, 43, was killed when the Spitfire he was flying crashed in a field near RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire on Saturday, 25 May.

According to the Ministry of Defence, he lived in Lincolnshire with his wife, two daughters and a dog.

Sqdn Ldr Long’s family said in a statement: “Mark lived his life with an unwavering passion with laughter, love, and dedication to his family.

“His talent for flying was there for all to see, and his ability to connect to everyone he met was infectious. Mark will be cherished and deeply missed by us all.”

Tributes have been left outside RAF Coningsby. Credit: ITV News

Police and emergency services rushed to the scene on Langrick Road just before 1.20pm.

Sqdn Ldr Long, who was a Typhoon and Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) pilot, was declared dead at the scene.

The RAF has released a eulogy in which colleagues have also paid tribute.

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, said: "In life, we are occasionally privileged to meet incredible people like Mark."

Sqdn Ldr Sugden said he was the "epitome of a military fighter pilot" who "personified the very best of the Royal Air Force."

He added: "Always a vision of calm, Mark faced life’s obstacles with a wry smile, a knowing nod and a pint of tea.

"Above all, he was a devoted husband and a proud father. Whilst words alone cannot adequately convey our loss, he will remain forever “the best boss that BBMF never had”.

Messages have been left for Sqn Ldr Long have been left on flowers at RAF Coningsby. Credit: ITV News

The RAF said that Sqdn Ldr Long was born in Bury St Edmunds and learnt to fly on the University of Birmingham Air Squadron.

He graduated from Initial Officer Training in 2003 and was sent to RAF Linton on Ouse to fly the Tucano, gaining his 'Wings' in 2004.

In 2012 Mark joined the Typhoon Force, and was assigned to XI Squadron at RAF Coningsby.

In 2016 he was the Typhoon Display Pilot. His primary role was to teach the student pilots how to operate the Typhoon.

The RAF said Sqdn Ldr Long contributed to RAF Coningsby’s primary task of defending UK sovereign airspace by undertaking Quick Reaction Alert duties, both in the UK and in the Falklands Islands.

Air-Vice Marshal Mark Flevin said he was "deeply shocked" by the death of his colleague who was "superbly talented."

He said: "Mark inspired all those he met with his truly infectious energy, across both the Combat Air Force and all those serving at Royal Air Force Coningsby.

"Having seen first-hand the difference Mark made within the Typhoon Force, the Display Wing, and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, I know his talent and energy will leave a lasting legacy, which will continue to be a source of inspiration for us all."

Wing Commander Andy Shaw said "[Sqdn Ldr Long] mentored and cared for all those around him."

He said: "Personally, he was a great support and friend to me as squadron commander but, more tellingly, he mentored many of our more junior members, some of whom have been selected to be trained as pilots themselves."

The Defence Accident Investigation branch, which is looking into the incident, has asked the public to send any footage taken of the aircraft on the day.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...